In the final WWE SmackDown before Backlash PLE, John Cena will return to the Blue Brand and address his opponent Randy Orton, which will set the tone for the pay-per-view. Friday Night SmackDown will air from the Nutter Center in Dayton which is expected to witness several Blue Brand stars. SmackDown will take place on May 9, and start at its usual time in India, i.e, 5:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) on May 10. Unfortunately, in India, WWE programming will not be available for viewing options on live TV due to a lack of a broadcast partner. However, fans in India will find WWE SmackDown online viewing options on Netflix on their app and website, who are WWE's new digital partner. WWE SmackDown Tonight, May 9: Undisputed Champion John Cena Returns Ahead of Backlash, Jade Cargill Takes on Nia Jax in No. 1 Contender Action and Other Exciting Matches on WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

John Cena Will Appear on SmackDown

