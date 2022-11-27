Survivor Series: WarGames was the 36th edition of WWE's Survivor Series chronology which was held on Sunday, November 27. One title from Raw and one title from Smackdown - United States and Smackdown Women's Championships were on the line. Added with it, two original members of Bullet Club went against each other on the show that was hosted at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. Check the highlights and results.

Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Mia Yim, and Becky Lynch defeated DAMAGE CTRL, Nikki Cross and Rhea Ripley in the opening match of Survivor Series.

Team @BiancaBelairWWE wins inside #WarGames following a spectacular @BeckyLynchWWE leg drop off the top of the cage for the win!#SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/3HiGP3opha — WWE (@WWE) November 27, 2022

AJ Styles defeated Finn Balor with Judgment Day members.

ᴀᴊ ꜱᴛʏʟᴇꜱ ᴅᴇꜰᴇᴀᴛꜱ ꜰɪɴɴ ʙᴀʟᴏʀ! 🤘#SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/CQznV4LIDi — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) November 27, 2022

Ronda Rousey defeated Shotzi to retain her title in the Smackdown Women's Championship Match.

Austin Theory defeated Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley in a Triple Threat to become the new champion in the United States Championship Match

𝘼𝙉𝘿 𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙒𝙒𝙒𝙒𝙒𝙒𝙒𝙒@_Theory1 is the new WWE United States Champion! 🇺🇸 🏆#SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/pKb84z8ybM — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) November 27, 2022

The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn) defeated Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens & The Brawling Brutes in the main event of Survivor Series WarGames.

