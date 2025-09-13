WWE and Lucha Libre AAA have teamed up to bring fans Worlds Collide 2025, which will be held at the Pavilion at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on September 13 and it started at 7:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). A number of blockbuster matches are set to be held at Worlds Collide, with the biggest one being the AAA Mega Championship Match between champion El Hijo del Vikingo and Dominik Mysterio. The AAA Latin American Championship will be up for grabs in a Fatal 4-Way match between El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr, Dragon Lee, Ethan Page and JD McDonagh. Among other matches, there is also a mixed tag team match between Finn Balor and Roxanne Perez vs Mr Iguana and Lola Vice. Unfortunately, Worlds Collide 2025 will not be available due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. There's an online viewing option as Worlds Collide 2025 live streaming online will be available for free on WWE's YouTube channel. WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025: Match Card, Date, Time in IST, Live Streaming Details and All You Need to Know.

Watch WWE X AAA Worlds Collide Free Live Streaming Online:

