Realme is likely to elevate the smartphone market with its upcoming launch. Mr. Sky Li, the CEO of Realme, has recently dropped hints on X about a new addition - the Realme Note Series. As per a report of English Jagran, the Realme Note Series is expected to launch in January 2024. This much-anticipated series is expected to deliver a 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED display and a 120Hz refresh rate. The Realme Note Series is expected to be powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 7050 chipset. The Realme Note series might feature a camera setup with a 108MP main sensor, an 8MP secondary lens, a 2MP shooter and a 16MP front camera for selfies. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Launch Is Imminent; Check Expected Price, Specifications and AI Features of Samsung’s Upcoming Flagship Smartphones at Galaxy Unpacked on January 17.

Realme Note Series

🎉 Hey everyone, get ready to be blown away by our new Note series! 😍✨ Get ready to be #realmeNoteSeries! 😎🚀 https://t.co/Qwv2IFBKHB — realme Global (@realmeglobal) January 15, 2024

