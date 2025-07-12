Madhav Sheth announced that the newly launched Ai+ Pulse units were sold out during a sale today. He further reminded that the Ai+ Nova 5G sale was scheduled on July 13, 2025 (tomorrow) in India. The new Ai+ Nova 5G price in India starts at INR 7,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB variant and INR 9,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant. Ai+ Nova 5G was launched with a 6.7-inch HD+ 120Hz display, a 50MP rear camera, a 50MP front camera, a 5,000mAh battery and a T8200 processor, offering up to 5,10,000 score on AnTuTu benchmarks. Users can expand their internal storage to 1TB using a microSD card. Further, Ai+ Nova 5G offers a 3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio, dual SIM and Android 15 support. Samsung Galaxy S4 Ultra Price Slashed During Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025; Check Current Price, Offers, Specifications and Features.

Ai+ Nova 5G Sale Begins in India Tomorrow

