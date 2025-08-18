Airtel network outage affected many users across various cities. The subscribers posted "Airtel Down" on social media, "incoming, outgoing not working", and more. Amid this, some users shared funny memes and GIFs on the situation. One user said, "Airtel Down: Ambani be like..." and shared a GIF of Mukesh Ambani as a batsman in cricket (likely hinting at Jio services working fine). Another user posted on X saying, "I think Airtel should maximise its network". A different shared on X, "world's largest telecom company Airtel Down for several users across Delhi NCR and shared a loop video online. A netizen posted, "will do anything for a friend" online in Hindi. Airtel Down? Netizens Allege Nationwide Network Outage, Say Call and Internet Services Affected.

Netizen Posts Funny Meme, Says "Airtel Down: Ambani be Like...: "

"I think Airtel should maximise his network": Netizen Shares Stoic Reaction GIF on X

Why the #AirtelDown im Delhi &NCR from last 2dayz 🧐🧐 I think Airtel should maximise his network pic.twitter.com/NfzDRzdbeM — RAHUL SINGH (@RAHULKUMAR705) August 18, 2025

Dost Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karunga: Posted X User With #AirtelDown

World's Largest Company Airtel Down

World Largest telecom Company Airtel down for several users across Delhi-NCR. Are you also facing this issue? share your opinion #AirtelDown #Airtel #AirtelDown pic.twitter.com/xxbHl5o3fC — Pi Network india (@pi_india_pi) August 18, 2025

Your Life Is Precious, Netizen Shares Video of Train Leaving With #AirtelDown

