Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 date is announced and it is likely to bring excitement for online shoppers across the country. The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale will begin on September 23, 2025, and Prime members will get 24-hour early access. This year, Amazon may offer big discounts in multiple categories like smartphones, electronic devices, home appliances, and more. Customers can expect up to 40% off on smartphones from brands like Apple, Samsung, iQOO, and OnePlus during the Great Indian Festival sale. Along with discounts, Amazon will also be offering a 10% instant discount on purchases made using SBI debit or credit cards. The festive season sale is set to face strong competition as Flipkart Big Billion Days sale will also begin on September 23. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Date Announced: BBD Sale 2025 Will Offer ‘Festive Rush Hours’, ‘Double Discounts’, Plus and Black Members Get 24 Hours Early Access; Check Details.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025

Breaking: Amazon Great Indian Festival starts September 23rd. pic.twitter.com/hRpTzD67kQ — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) September 4, 2025

