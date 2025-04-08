Amazon has introduced its new 'Amazon Nova Reel 1.1', an image generation model that offers multi-shot videos up to 2 minutes in length and maintains style consistency across the shots. Amazon Nova Reel 1.1 is an upgraded version of the Amazon Nova Reel 1.0. The new model comes with quality and latency improvements in six-second single-shot video generation. The users can provide a single prompt for up to a 2-minute video with six-second shots or design each shot separately with custom prompts. To access this, go to the Amazon Bedrock console, select Model access in the navigation panel and request access to the Amazon Nova Reel model. Google Rolls Out Gemini-Powered AI Mode for Millions of More Labs Users in US, Adds More Lens Power for Multimodal Search Using Text, Voice, Camera and Images.

Amazon Launched 'Amazon Nova Reel 1.1' Model for Video Generation

Introducing Amazon Nova Reel 1.1 🚀⚡🎬 Generate multi-shot videos up to 2-minutes in length & style consistency across shots. Available in #AmazonBedrock today. #AWS #generativeAI ▶️ https://t.co/Maflhe7jC7 pic.twitter.com/Eg18HSvpsp — AWS AI (@AWSAI) April 7, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)