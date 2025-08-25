Apple is expected to launch its AirPods Pro 3 with a heart rate monitoring feature this year. The new AirPods Pro 3 is also expected to offer real-time translation. The heart rate monitoring feature will be helpful during workout routines or daily check-ups as part of the Apple Health ecosystem. The live translation in Apple AirPods Pro 3 was recently uncovered in iOS 26 beta, and it would help those who travel to communicate with anyone who speaks a different language. Rumours suggested a refreshed design, H3 chipset integration and more. Apple AirPod Pro 3 price is expected to be around USD 279 (around INR 24,000) to USD 299 (around INR 26,000). Realme P4 5G Sale Begins in India Today With 7,000mAh Battery, Check Price, Specifications and Features Here; Realme P4 Pro 5G Sale Starts on August 27, 2025.

Apple AirPods Pro 3 Launch Expected Soon in 2025 With Heart Rate Monitoring and Live Translation

AirPods Pro 3 will reportedly launch this year with heart rate monitoring 🔥 Source: @markgurman pic.twitter.com/dpXoioKmsO — Apple Hub (@theapplehub) August 24, 2025

