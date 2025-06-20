Samsung Electronics has announced a new partnership with Electronic Arts (EA) and Xbox to bring EA SPORTS FC 25 to the Samsung Gaming Hub. Samsung TV and monitor users can now access the football game through the Xbox app using Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta). Players need a compatible controller and an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, which also includes EA Play, to start playing on supported Samsung devices. As part of the announcement, Samsung is also offering a special promotion. New Xbox Game Pass subscribers with eligible Samsung TVs or monitors can receive a two-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription. To claim the offer, users need to open the Samsung Promotions app on their TV, select the Xbox promotion banner or scan the QR code on a smartphone, and follow the steps to activate the subscription. YouTube Shorts: Google To Soon Introduce Improvements to Shorts Creation With Integration of Veo 3 AI Video Generation Tool.

