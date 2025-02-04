Bitcoin prices have increased beyond the USD 1,00,000 mark as Donald Trump announced that tariffs on Mexico and Canada should be paused. BTC price as of February 4, 2025, is USD 1,01,259 as of 8:10 AM IST. Due to the Trump tariffs announcement, the crypto market suffered significant losses of billions and took a nose dive, causing mass sell-offs and price drops. However, the US President said he conversed with the countries and agreed to put the tariff on hold. Bitcoin Price Today, February 3, 2025: BTC Price Falls Below USD 95,000 Mark as US President Donald Trump Imposes Trade Tariffs, Say Reports.

Bitcoin Price Surged USD 1,02,000 Mark

Crypto Market Rebounded After Donald Trump Paused Mexico, Canada Trade Tariffs

🚨UPDATE: Crypto markets rebound after US President Donald Trump agreed to put Canada and Mexico tariffs on hold. Bitcoin has surged back above $101,000, after hitting a low of $92,000 the previous day, according to data from CoinMarketCap. pic.twitter.com/752kaxwP9e — Cointelegraph (@Cointelegraph) February 4, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)