Bitcoin price gained positive momentum after touching the USD 1,17,282 mark tonight. The BTC price has been moving upward and is likely to feel a new all-time high mark soon. The cryptocurrency price, as of 11:12 AM IST, was USD 1,17,757. Recently, the Bitcoin price crossed the USD 1,18,000 mark, achieving a new historic high value. Soon, it is expected to go beyond USD 1,20,000. Mercedes-Benz Price Hike in India: German Luxury Carmaker To Increase Prices by up to 1.5% From September 2025, Says MD and CEO Santosh Iyer.

Bitcoin Price (BTC Price) Gains Momentum

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)