Bitcoin price today, on July 20, 2025, stood at USD 1,18,019.11 at 8:49 AM IST, showing a small gain from USD 1,17,613.17 earlier at 3:11 AM IST. While the cryptocurrency remains strong, its price has shown signs of uncertainty in recent days. A few days ago, on July 14, BTC price reached its all-time high of USD 1,22,197.0, which was a major milestone for cryptocurrency. Since that peak, Bitcoin has dipped slightly, and now it is unclear whether the cryptocurrency will regain upward momentum or will continue to fluctuate in this range. CoinDCX Hacked: Indian Crypto Exchange Firm Hit by Cyberattack, Around USD 44 Million Drained From Internal Operational Account, CEO Says ‘No Customer Funds Have Been Impacted’.

Bitcoin Price Today, July 20, 2025

July 20, 2025 @ 03:19 AM (UTC) Current Price of Bitcoin (BTC-USD): $118,019.11 (BTC-EUR): €101,467.52 — Bitcoin (@Bitcoin) July 20, 2025

