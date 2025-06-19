Bitcoin price today, on June 19, 2025, stands at USD 1,04,943.25 as of 8:49 AM IST. It shows a small dip from yesterday’s price of USD 1,05,018.49 at the same time. Over the past few weeks, Bitcoin has shown strong movement, coming very close to its all-time high of USD 1,11,332.88, which was recorded on May 23, 2025. The BTC price recently reached USD 1,10,029.88. The cryptocurrency market, however, still shows signs of uncertainty. Experts believe the Bitcoin price may rise again in the coming days, but nothing is certain. Stock Market Today: Benchmark Indices Sensex and Nifty Decline in Early Trade on Weak Global Peers Amid Iran-Israel Conflict.

Bitcoin Price Today, June 19, 2025

