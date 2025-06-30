Bitcoin price today, on June 30, 2025, has reached USD 1,07,499.72 at 3:11 AM IST. The cryptocurrency has seen consistent movement this month and is once again nearing the USD 1,10,000 mark it touched earlier in June. A day before, on June 29, Bitcoin was trading at USD 1,08,000.56 at 8:44 PM IST. The cryptocurrency market remains unpredictable, and the recent fluctuations show possible momentum in the digital currency space. Bitcoin is likely to gain an upward trend, and the BTC price might soon break the USD 1,10,000 level once again. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, June 30, 2025: BHEL, HAL, Piramal Enterprises Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Monday.

Bitcoin Price Today, June 30, 2025

