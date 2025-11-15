Bitcoin price today, on November 15, 2025, is showing a downward trend. At 9:49 AM IST, the cryptocurrency was trading at USD 95,831.70. The BTC price drop continued from earlier levels, as Bitcoin stood at USD 95,191.92 at 4:11 AM IST the same day. The decline followed its previous value of USD 95,742.58 at 9:44 PM IST on November 14. Bitcoin has slipped below the USD 1,00,000 mark. The crypto market has seen similar dips before, and it is expected to gain momentum and could recover its position soon. Is Nirmala Sitharaman Endorsing a Scheme Promising INR 55,000 Profit in a Day After Investing INR 21,000? PIB Fact Check Says Viral Clip Is Digitally Altered.

