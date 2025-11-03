Bitcoin price has taken a nosedive after trading at the USD 1,10,000 mark today. The cryptocurrency has been stable at the same position for days, fluctuating slightly. However, it is now at the USD 1,08,444 mark as of 8:47 AM IST. BTC price was the lowest on October 30, down to USD 1,06,510, and it is now heading rapidly towards the second-lowest mark. The fall is significant, yet experts predict that it will rise in the future, achieving a new all-time high soon. Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, November 3, 2025: BPCL, Urban Company and Patanjali Foods Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Monday.

Bitcoin Price (BTC Price) Down Again at USD 1,10,000 Mark

