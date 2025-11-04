Bitcoin’s price has seen a slight increase after recently falling to the USD 1,05,800 mark. The BTC price has risen to USD 107,204 as of 9:43 AM IST. However, it remains below the previous highs the cryptocurrency maintained for weeks. The price of Bitcoin is still high; however, due to frequent fluctuations, it may quickly lose its current level and slightly increase or decrease based on crypto market sentiment. Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, November 4, 2025: Bharti Airtel, Zydus Lifesciences, and Cipla Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Tuesday.

Bitcoin Price (BTC Price) Slightly Up to USD 1,07,000

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Bitcoin Price X Account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)