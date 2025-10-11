Bitcoin’s price has nosedived since last reaching a new all-time high. The cryptocurrency has dropped to USD 112,000 in a couple of days, leading to fluctuations in the market. As of today, BTC’s price was USD 112,755 at 10:26 AM IST. According to a report, over USD 19,000,000,000 was liquidated from the crypto market amid the fluctuations. Bitcoin’s price plunged 7%, Ethereum faced an 11% decline, and XRP was down 15% in the past 24 hours. Indian Stock Market, Closing Bells: Sensex Ends at 82,654, Nifty Closes 104 Points Higher; Pharma, Banking Stocks Lead Rally.

Bitcoin Price (BTC Price) Today Down to USD 1,12,000 Mark

Over USD 19,000,000,000 Liquidated in Crypto Market

JUST IN: $19,000,000,000 liquidated from the crypto market today. — Watcher.Guru (@WatcherGuru) October 11, 2025

Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP Down

BREAKING: Bitcoin plunges 7%, Ethereum down 11% and XRP down 15% over past 24 hours — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) October 10, 2025

