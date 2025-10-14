Bitcoin’s price has dropped to USD 112,624 as of 11:18 AM IST amid a highly volatile crypto market. The BTC price was USD 115,000 yesterday and maintained that level throughout the day until it started to decline last night. The cryptocurrency has fallen sharply compared to the recently achieved all-time high of USD 126,000, though it remains one of the highest-valued assets in the world. Tata Investment Share Price Today, October 14: Tata Investment Stock Surges 6.96% to INR 1,061 After First-Ever Stock Split; Check Latest Price on NSE.

Bitcoin Price (BTC Price) Up Slightly to USD 1,12,000

