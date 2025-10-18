Bitcoin price today, on October 18, 2025, is trading at USD 1,06,913.14 at 8:49 AM IST, showing a slight fluctuation compared to earlier levels. The cryptocurrency has shown an upward trend over the past few hours, rising from USD 1,06,799.86 at 3:11 AM IST. Yesterday, on October 17, 2025, the BTC price was USD 1,05,409.05 at 8:44 PM IST. The coming hours remain unclear, as it is uncertain to predict whether Bitcoin’s price will continue to rise or fall. When Is Muhurat Trading 2025? Which Stocks To Pick During Diwali Muhurat Trading? List of 10 Stocks Recommended by Motilal Oswal.

Bitcoin Price Today, October 18, 2025

