Bitcoin price today, on October 2, 2025, at 8:49 AM IST, stood at around USD 1,19,051.05, showing steady gains and an upward trend. The cryptocurrency has been moving higher since Wednesday evening, when it was trading at USD 1,17,387.63 at 8:44 PM IST on October 1. By early morning on October 2, around 3:11 AM IST, the BTC price had already risen to USD 1,17,439.53, and the momentum has continued, pushing it past the USD 1,19,000 mark within hours. The latest Bitcoin price suggests that it may keep its positive momentum. Bank Holiday Today, October 2: Are Banks Open or Closed for Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra 2025? Here’s What RBI Calendar Says.

Bitcoin Price Today, October 2, 2025

