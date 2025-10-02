Wondering if October 2 is a bank holiday or not? According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) calendar, banks will remain closed nationwide on October 2 for Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, Dasara, Vijaya Dashami, Dussehra, Durga Puja (Dasain), and Janmotsav of Sri Sri Sankardeva. On these bank holidays, physical branches will remain closed. Even if branches are closed, digital banking (internet banking, mobile apps) and many ATM services remain accessible. But cheque-clearing, branch-based services, and in-person requests will be impacted. When a banking deadline (e.g. deposit maturity, recurring draw, payment due date) falls on a holiday, most banks adjust to the next working day for processing, in accordance with RBI and banking norms. Bank Holidays in October 2025: From Gandhi Jayanti to Durga Puja and Diwali, Banks To Remain Closed for More Than 15 Days Next Month; Check Full List of Bank Holiday Dates.

Bank Holiday Today, October 2:

