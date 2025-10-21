Bitcoin price has been severely affected due to crypto market volatility, forcing it to fall. As of 11:19 AM IST, the BTC price was USD 107,000, significantly lower compared to the USD 111,000 mark at 12:00 AM IST. Within a few hours, the cryptocurrency has nosedived and reached a low position. Bitcoin price is expected to rise this year; however, seeing this volatility, it is safe to say that, it will take time. Muhurat Trading 2025: From HG Infra, and Crompton Greaves to Birla Corp, List of ‘Shagun’ Stocks To Buy During Special Trading Session This Diwali.

Bitcoin Price (BTC Price) Nosedives to USD 1,07,000

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Bitcoin Price X Account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)