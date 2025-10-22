Bitcoin price today, on October 22, 2025, stood at USD 1,08,104.82. The BtC price shows a decline from the previous high of USD 1,10,570.37 recorded at 8:44 PM IST on the same day. The Bitcoin price then dropped further to USD 110,691.78 by 3:11 AM IST on October 22. As of 8:49 AM IST on October 22, the downward trend continues, showing signs of Crypto market instability. The change has highlighted how quickly the value of cryptocurrency can move within hours. The crypto market is known for its ups and downs, and today’s shift adds to its unpredictable nature. Stock Market Holiday Today, October 22: NSE, BSE Closed for Bali Pratipada 2025, Trading to Resume on October 23.

Bitcoin Price Today, October 22, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Bitcoin). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)