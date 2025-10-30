Bitcoin price has managed to return to its previous USD 1,11,000 level after witnessing a sudden surge to USD 1,13,000 yesterday. The BTC price, as of 1:11 PM IST, stood at USD 1,11,287, which was higher compared to the earlier drop to USD 1,08,000. The cryptocurrency appeared to be on an upward trend before quickly falling back to its previous level. This year, the Bitcoin price is rumoured to reach new highs; however, it has yet to surpass its earlier higher mark. Lenskart IPO GMP Today: Eyewear Giant To Launch Initial Public Offering on October 31; Check Subscription Dates, Price Band, and Other Details.

Bitcoin Price (BTC Price) Slightly Up After Recent Fall

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Bitcoin Price X Account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)