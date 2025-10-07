Bitcoin price today, on October 7, 2025, was recorded at USD 1,24,300.47 at 8:49 AM IST, showing a slight drop from earlier values. The cryptocurrency had touched USD 1,24,921.24 at 3:11 AM IST. A few hours before, on October 6 at 8:44 PM IST, Bitcoin was trading at USD 1,24,686.19. The slight fall in BTC price this morning shows how Bitcoin remains highly volatile, even with upward momentum seen over the past day. The constant changes in Bitcoin price reflect how unpredictable the crypto market remains, and it is expected to gain momentum and may surpass the USD 1,25,000 mark soon. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, October 7, 2025: Bharti Airtel, Dilip Buildcon and Zydus Lifesciences Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Tuesday.

Bitcoin Price Today, October 7, 2025

October 07, 2025 @ 03:19 AM (UTC) Current Price of Bitcoin (BTC-USD): $124,300.47 (BTC-EUR): €106,272.01 — Bitcoin (@Bitcoin) October 7, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Bitcoin). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)