Bitcoin price today, on September 10, 2025, stood at USD 1,11,438.92 as of 8:49 AM IST. The cryptocurrency showed slight movement in the early hours, trading at USD 1,11,504.80 at 3:11 AM IST. A few hours earlier, on September 9 at 8:44 PM IST, the BTC price was trading at USD 1,11,373.91. These numbers reflect that Bitcoin continues to fluctuate around the USD 1,11,000 mark without a clear direction. The movement highlights the volatile nature of Bitcoin, where even small time gaps show noticeable price changes. It remains uncertain whether the Bitcoin price will rise or fall in the coming hours or days. Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, September 10, 2025: Mobikwik, Ashok Leyland, Suzlon Energy Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Wednesday.

