Bitcoin price today, on September 11, 2025, is showing an upward trend as it continues to trade above the USD 1,13,000 mark. At 2:52 PM IST, BTC price was trading at around USD 1,13,963.35, marking a rise from earlier today. It had stood at USD 1,13,884.96 at 8:49 AM IST, and even earlier at USD 1,13,574.14 at 3:11 AM IST. The steady increase highlights Bitcoin's current momentum, though the price movements remain within a small range. The changes in Bitcoin's value within short intervals reflect its highly volatile nature. Prices are shifting even within a few hours, which is common in the crypto market. It remains uncertain whether Bitcoin will rise further or drop again in the coming hours.

Bitcoin Price Today, September 11, 2025

