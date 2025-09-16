Bitcoin price today, on September 16, 2025, touched USD 1,15,634.93 at 2:52 PM IST, showing a slight recovery. Over the past few days, BTC price has been trading around the USD 1,15,000 mark. Earlier in the day, at 8:49 AM IST, the price was at USD 1,15,123.27. A few hours before that, on the evening of September 15, it stood at USD 1,14,543.43 at 8:44 PM IST. These figures reflect a mild upward trend, suggesting that Bitcoin is recovering after earlier dips. However, the frequent price changes within short time spans show the volatile nature of the cryptocurrency. Even though the current movement is upwards, it is not clear whether this trend will continue or reverse later in the day. PhonePe’s Indus Appstore Hit 10-Crore Device Mark, Allows Users To Discover Apps in 12 Indian Languages Along With English.

Bitcoin Price Today, September 16, 2025

