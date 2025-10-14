California has become the first state in the US to regulate AI companion chatbots, following a new bill signed by Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday. The law requires AI chatbot operators to implement safety protocols. The law known as SB 243 is a step toward to protect children and vulnerable users from possible risk linked to AI companion Chatbot. As per a report of TechCrunch, the bill was introduced earlier this year in January by Senators Steve Padilla and Josh Becker. It gained support after the death of teenager Adam Raine, who died by suicide following distressing conversations with OpenAI’s ChatGPT. Governor Newsom said, " We can continue to lead in AI and technology, but we must do it responsibly, protecting our children every step of the way. Our children’s safety is not for sale." FM Nirmala Sitharaman Says India Emerges As Global Leader in AI Through Visionary Policies, Praises PM Narendra Modi Leadership for Technology-Driven Transformation.

California Becomes First US State To Pass AI Chatbot Regulation

BREAKING - California enacts landmark AI chatbot law in US first https://t.co/lM43RciM7r pic.twitter.com/L4PCLw7fo4 — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) October 13, 2025

