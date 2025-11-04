ChatGPT is about to surpass the 6 billion total monthly visits benchmark for the first time, according to Similarweb. The charts shared by Similarweb, a web analytics and data aggregation company, showed that OpenAI’s ChatGPT generated 5,986,912,477 visits between October 1 and 30. This indicates that the AI chatbot has been visited by billions of users for various tasks, making it one of the most popular platforms. Zoho Mail Is Approaching USD 100 Million Annual Revenue, Over 70% From Outside India: Sridhar Vembu.

ChatGPT to Surpass 6 Billion Monthly Visits For 1st Time

Our preliminary data shows that ChatGPT is set to surpass the 6 billion total monthly visits benchmark for the first time. Between October 1–30, it generated 5,986,912,477 visits. pic.twitter.com/t4RoTTPZRV — Similarweb (@Similarweb) November 3, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Similarweb X Account).

