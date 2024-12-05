OpenAI shared details about ChatGPT's weekly active users. The AI platform led by CEO Sam Altman has grown significantly since it was announced in late 2022. OpenAI announced that it recorded over 1 billion messages sent to ChatGPT every day by users, and the platform has 1.3 million developers who built the AI chatbot in the United States. ChatGPT has been among the top AI service providers in the market. Google’s AI Video Generator Veo Now Available on Vertex AI Platform.

ChatGPT Reached 300 Million Weekly Active Users, Said OpenAI

