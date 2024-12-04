Google’s new generative AI video model now available in private preview on the Vertex AI platform. Veo allows companies to create high-quality videos by using simple text or image prompts. Veo has the ability to create high-quality videos in 1080p resolution with a variety of visual and cinematic styles. Users can generate these videos by providing text or image prompts. Additionally, Google showcased examples of Veo's capabilities, demonstrating its ability to bring text-based ideas through dynamic and visually rich video content. Google Announces 7 New AI Updates To Transform Maps and Search Experiences.

Google Veo on Vertex AI

Now available in private preview, Veo on Vertex AI helps companies generate high-quality videos from simple text or image prompts. See examples of Veo’s image-to-video generation capabilities in this 🧵 ↓ — Google Cloud Tech (@GoogleCloudTech) December 3, 2024

The Man Looks Up and Smiles at the Camera

PROMPT: The man looks up and smiles at the camera. pic.twitter.com/xcDWMRTN3c — Google Cloud Tech (@GoogleCloudTech) December 3, 2024

Crowd Cheering People in a Lively EDM Concert

PROMPT: In a crowd of cheering people, a woman is taking photos of a lively EDM concert. People are jumping and singing. Clouds of smoke diffuse through the crowd as confetti is shot in the air. pic.twitter.com/UeG2krZoq2 — Google Cloud Tech (@GoogleCloudTech) December 3, 2024

