Nothing has officially announced launching CMF Phone 2 in India. In the CMF Phone 2 teaser, the company showed a back panel of the upcoming smartphone, hinting at a minor design change. The CMF by Nothing will introduce this smartphone likely with MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor, 6.3-inch AMOLED 120Hz display with 2,500 nits of peak brightness, 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, UFS 2.2 storage up to 256GB and 5,000mAh battery with 50W fast-charging. The CMF Phone 2 may come with Android 15-based NothingOS 3.1, likely priced around INR 17,999 for 8GB+128GB variant and INR 19,999 for 8GB+256GB variant. CMF Phone 2 Launch Likely Soon in India; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

CMF Phone 2 Teaser Dropped, Launching Soon in India

In search of the perfect shot. Coming soon.@cmfbynothing pic.twitter.com/P0itoVuGnC — Nothing India (@nothingindia) April 3, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)