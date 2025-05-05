CMF Phone 2 Pro sale starts in India at Flipkart. The CMF Phone 2 Pro price in India starts at INR 18,999 for 8GB+128GB. The smartphone with 8GB+256GB is priced at INR 20,999. Interested customers can get CMF Phone 2 Pro at a price of INR 17,999 and INR 19,999, respectively, on the first day of the sale with exchange offers. It comes with a 6.77-inch AMOLED screen and delivers a refresh rate of 120Hz. The CMF Phone 2 Pro is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro processor and offers up to 8GB of RAM, with internal storage options reaching up to 256GB. It has a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP telephoto lens. The device is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery and supports 33W fast charging. iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max To Offer Under-Display Camera and Face ID Along and Likely Have Better Design Than iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro: Reports.

CMF Phone 2 Pro Sale Starts in India

CMF Phone 2 Pro is here. With unique aesthetics, exceptional camera quality and the best of Nothing OS. Designed and engineered to withstand the test of time. Rolling out across the world starting today with India. pic.twitter.com/rhKdqHi2c1 — CMF by Nothing (@cmfbynothing) May 5, 2025

