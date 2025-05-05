CMF Phone 2 Pro sale will officially begin today, May 5, 2025. The new CMF Phone 2 Pro was launched in India on April 28, 2025, with MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro SoC, a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging and a unique rear design. It has a 6.77-inch AMOLED 120Hz display, a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP UW lens and a 50MP telephoto camera with up to 20x digital zoom. CMF Phone 2 Pro price in India is INR 18,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant and INR 20,999 for the 8GB+256GB variant. The base variant will be available at INR 16,999 with exchange offers and bank discounts. Perplexity AI Announces Formula 1 Coverage Starting With Miami Grand Prix, Will Allow Users Track Teams, Drivers, Race and Live Updates on iOS and Web Versions.

CMF Phone 2 Pro Sale Will Start Today

First in-person look at CMF Phone 2 Pro went down today at our London store. Big thanks to everyone who came through! 🫶 Sales kick off from 5 May, gradually rolling out worldwide after that. pic.twitter.com/nMN8ROBwXb — CMF by Nothing (@cmfbynothing) May 3, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)