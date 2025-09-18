Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas announced that soon the Comet browser will get native VPN support. The browser has been widely used by people to find out information with AI-powered search capabilities. Adding VPN (Virtual Private Network) support will add an extra layer of security and enhance the browsing experience of the users on Comet. Recently, Aravind Srinivas said that the Comet browser would get dark mode soon. Comet Browser To Get Global Dark Mode Toggle in Upcoming Update, Announces Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas.

Aravind Srinivas Says Comet Browser Will Get Native VPN Support Soon

Native VPN support on Comet coming soon — Aravind Srinivas (@AravSrinivas) September 18, 2025

