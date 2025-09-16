Aravind Srinivas announced a new update for Perplexity Comet browser. He said that soon the browser will get a global Dark Mode toggle, even for the websites that support it. Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas posted, "Global Dark Mode toggle (even for sites that have it) support is coming soon in next Comet update." The dark mode on the Comet browser could enhance the user experience for those who prefer a darker interface. GPT-5 Codex Released: OpenAI Rolls Out New GPT-Version Optimised for Agentic Coding, Focus on Real-World Software Engineering.

Global Dark Mode Coming to Comet Browser, Says Aravind Srinivas

Global Dark Mode toggle (even for sites that have it) support is coming soon in next Comet update. — Aravind Srinivas (@AravSrinivas) September 15, 2025

