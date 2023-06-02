Delhi Police had a witty response for Elon Musk and his son. In a new tweet, the Tesla CEO said, "Lil X just asked if there are police cats, since there are police dogs 😂." In response, the Delhi Police Twitter handle quote tweeted the Twitter CEO with the comment - "Hi @elonmusk, please tell Lil X that there are no police cats because they might get booked for feline-y and 'purr'petration." Lil X (X AE A-XII) is Elon Musk's three-year-old son with Canadian singer Grimes. His name has a cat connection – as well. In his Saturday Night Live monologue, Elon Musk joked that “It's pronounced: Cat running across the keyboard.” Elon Musk No Longer World’s Richest Person; Loses Top Position on Forbes List of Billionaires to LVMH’s Bernard Arnault After Holding It for Brief Period.

Delhi Police Answers Elon Musk's Lil X's Queries:

Hi @elonmusk, please tell Lil X that there are no police cats because they might get booked for feline-y and 'purr'petration. https://t.co/W8CMMvYi9I — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) June 2, 2023

