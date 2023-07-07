Elon Musk has finally broken his silence on Meta's Twitter competitor Threads in a highly popular tweet amidst the widespread circulation of news about his lawyers sending a cease and desist letter to Mark Zuckerberg. "Competition is fine, cheating is not," Musk tweeted. The Musk-owned micro-blogging platform is threatening to sue Meta over "systematic, willful and unlawful misappropriation" of Twitter's trade secrets and IP, as well as scraping of Twitter's data. Threads Launch: Twitter Threatens To Sue Meta for Hiring Dozens of Former Twitter Employees To Develop 'Copycat' App.

'Competition is fine, cheating is not'

Twitter Threatens Lawsuit

Twitter threatens to sue Meta over 'systematic, willful and unlawful misappropriation' of Twitter's platform — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) July 6, 2023

