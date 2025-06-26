Elon Musk shared a post on June 26, 2025, and announced a new change coming to the X platform. In his post, he stated that starting from tomorrow, hashtags will no longer be allowed in advertisements on X. Musk referred to hashtags as an “esthetic nightmare” and confirmed that they will be completely banned from ad content on X. He said, “Starting tomorrow, the esthetic nightmare that is hashtags will be banned from ads on X.” However, hashtags can be still be used for regular posts on the X platform. Grok 3.5 Tipped To Launch Soon, Expected To Come With Advanced Reasoning, Ability To Add Missing Information and More.

Elon Musk Bans Hashtags in X Ads From Tomorrow

Starting tomorrow, the esthetic nightmare that is hashtags will be banned from ads on 𝕏 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 26, 2025

