The Grok 3.5 version has been spotted by the developers, confirming its imminent launch. The leaks shared on social media platform X suggested that the upcoming Grok AI version would come with the Grok 3.5 name and will likely be released sooner. Elon Musk already hinted that xAI's latest model would add missing information, rewrite human knowledge, and provide advanced reasoning. The Grok 3.5 launch is rumoured to be next week. Google AI Mode: Google Introduces Advanced Multimodal AI Search in India, Powered by Gemini 2.5.

Grok 3.5 Likely to Be Released Soon

BREAKING NEWS 🚨 Grok 3.5 is coming finally, this time for real. xAI team is cooking for release anytime now. Get ready. https://t.co/9VQSvz98Nv pic.twitter.com/3lscLCcPn6 — Prashant (@Prashant_1722) June 25, 2025

