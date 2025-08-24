Elon Musk-run xAI is hiring for a key role for its Supercomputing team. The company is looking for Infrastructure Engineering, Traffic professionals to build and improve scalable, high-performance traffic platforms. As per the company, "In this role, you will be a key contributor to xAI’s Supercomputing team, focusing on building and optimizing scalable, high-performance traffic platforms that power our production inference engines." The position is based in the Bay Area, including San Francisco and Palo Alto. Candidates applying are expected to be located near the Bay Area or willing to relocate. The position requires experience with Kubernetes, Envoy/xDS, Golang and Rust. The hiring process includes multiple interview stages. The annual salary for this role range between USD 1,80,000 and USD 4,40,000. Perplexity App Update: CEO Aravind Srinivas Announces Roll Out of New iOS Version With Improved Design and Enhanced Features.

xAI Hiring for Supercomputing Team

hi, @xai is hiring for k8s/traffic people on our supercomputing team -- you get to work with a lean and fast-moving team while shipping massive impact to many users worldwide. this is the most fun i've had at any company! please apply/DM and share.https://t.co/Mk4DvAzXrt — Aditya Prerepa (@APrerepa) August 23, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)