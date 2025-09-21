Elon Musk-run X has become the number one news app on the App Store in Argentina. The achievement reflects the growing popularity of the platform in the country. On September 21, 2025, Tesla Owners Silicon Valley shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) and said, ‘X is now the #1 news app on the App Store in Argentina.” The rise in ranking suggests that users in Argentina are increasingly turning to X for news and updates. Elon Musk’s X continues to play a major role in how people access information with its growing influence and wide reach. Grok New Feature Update: Elon Musk-Run xAI Introduces ‘Read Aloud’ Feature With Natural Human-Like Voice.

‘X Is Now the #1 News App on the AppStore in Argentina’

BREAKING: 𝕏 is now the #1 news app on the AppStore in Argentina pic.twitter.com/YP7iPJiBNA — Tesla Owners Silicon Valley (@teslaownersSV) September 21, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

