Elon Musk’s X, formerly known as Twitter, has achieved a major milestone. On December 14, 2024, DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) shared a post revealing that X is now the number one news app in over 140 countries around the globe. The achievement highlights the growing influence of X in the digital news space, where users rely on it for instant information. X has positioned itself as a leading choice for news consumption with its multiple users provide real-time updates and diverse content. Elon Musk Lawyer Alex Spiro Reveals SEC Sent ‘Settlement Demand’ Over ‘Numerous Counts’, Musk Says ‘Oh Gary, How Could You Do This to Me?’.

X Becomes Top News App in Over 140 Countries Worldwide

𝕏 is the #1 News App in more than 140 countries worldwide. pic.twitter.com/EJijWTWCVy — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) December 14, 2024

