The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is reportedly preparing “numerous counts” against Elon Musk, according to a letter from his lawyer. Elon Musk shared a post on December 13, 2024, and said, “Oh Gary, how could you do this to me?” The post shared a letter written by his lawyer, Alex Spiro, referred to "certain purchases, sales and disclosures of Twitter shares." The letter alleges that the SEC demanded a settlement that required Elon Musk to accept a monetary payment within 48 hours or face charges on “numerous counts.” The demand was allegedly part of a directive from superiors and suggests that the charges would proceed if Musk did not comply. The letter claims harassment by the SEC against Elon Musk, spanning over six years. According to the letter, the SEC reopened an investigation into Elon Musk's brain-chip startup Neuralink this week. Tesla Owners Can Now Drive From Their House in 1 Complex City to Another in Different Complex City on Autopilot: Elon Musk.

Oh Gary, how could you do this to me? 🥹 pic.twitter.com/OoooQI77ZS — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 12, 2024

