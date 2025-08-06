Elon Musk’s social media platform X has filed a lawsuit against the Indian government, challenging the legal foundation of its sweeping online censorship measures. The case, filed in one of X’s largest markets, argues that India’s content takedown orders are unconstitutional and infringe on free speech. X claims the government’s rules give unchecked powers to multiple agencies and police forces to silence legitimate criticism of public officials. In response, India defends its approach, stating it combats unlawful content and promotes accountability online. The government also claims support from other tech giants like Meta and Google. The outcome of this legal battle could significantly impact digital rights and platform governance in India. X Complies With India’s Orders to Withhold Specific Accounts Associated With Farmer Protest, Says ‘We Disagree With These Actions’.

X Sues Indian Government

JUST IN - Elon Musk’s X has sued India's government, challenging the country's sweeping social media crackdown. The case targets the entire basis for tightened internet censorship in one of the platform’s biggest user bases — Reuters — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) August 6, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)