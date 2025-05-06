Flipkart SASA LELE sale is now live in India, which offers discounts on various products. Motorola is offering discounts on the Moto G85 5G and Motorola Edge 50 Fusion at Flipkart SASA LELE sale. The sale will run till May 8, 2025. The Moto G85 5G is priced at INR 14,999 with offers. It is powered by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor, a 6.67-inch pOLED display, a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide, and a 32MP front camera. It comes with a 5,000mAh battery with 33W charging support. On the other hand, the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion is also available with offers at INR 18,999. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor. It comes with a 6.7-inch display, a 50MP primary camera, a 13MP ultrawide, and a 32MP front camera, along with a 5,000mAh battery and 68W fast charging. Flipkart SASA LELE Sale 2025 Live Now: Samsung Galaxy S24, iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S24 FE and Other Devices Available at Discounted Rates; Check Prices, Deals.

Moto G85 5G and Motorola Edge 50 Fusion Available With Discounts at Flipkart SASA LELE Sale

