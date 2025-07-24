Google announced new updates to YouTube Shorts and Google Photos. The tech giant rolled out a new update allowing YouTube Shorts users to turn photos into videos with the Veo 2 model. Further, the users can try new generative effects in the Shorts camera and experiment with all-new creation tools along with a gallery of inspo and prompts in the AI background. On the other hand, the tech giant rolled out a photo-to-video feature powered by Veo 2 on Google Photos. The company also rolled out Remix to transform photos into illusions, comics, anime and more, along with the Create tab to find all the creation features in one place. ‘ChatGPT Saved My Mom,’ Indian Woman Shares Profound Experience Claiming Open AI Helped Identify Cause of Her Mother’s Illness After Doctors’ Initial ‘Failure’.

YouTube Shorts New Update, Features Announced

We're rolling out new generative AI video tools to @YouTube Shorts: -Turn your photos into videos with Veo 2 -Try new generative effects in the Shorts camera -Experiment with all our new creation tools plus a gallery of inspo and prompts in the AI playground — News from Google (@NewsFromGoogle) July 23, 2025

Google Photos New Update, Features Announced

We're introducing new creative tools in @GooglePhotos including: -A photo-to-video feature powered by Veo 2 -Remix in Google Photos, which can transform photos into illustrations, comics, anime and more -A new Create tab where you can find all our creation features in one place — News from Google (@NewsFromGoogle) July 23, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)