Google announced new updates to  YouTube Shorts and Google Photos. The tech giant rolled out a new update allowing  YouTube Shorts users to turn photos into videos with the Veo 2 model. Further, the users can try new generative effects in the Shorts camera and experiment with all-new creation tools along with a gallery of inspo and prompts in the AI background. On the other hand, the tech giant rolled out a photo-to-video feature powered by Veo 2 on Google Photos. The company also rolled out Remix to transform photos into illusions, comics, anime and more, along with the Create tab to find all the creation features in one place.

